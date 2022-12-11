In her second performance of the night, Brandi Carlile delivered a cozy performance of “You And Me On The Rock” on the Saturday Night Live stage. The song comes from Carlile’s Grammy-nominated album, In These Silent Days.

While on stage, Carlile donned a bright blue suit, as she was joined by indie-pop duo Lucius to perform the light-hearted love song.

“Me out in my garden and you out on your walk / Is all the distance this poor girl can take / Without listenin’ to you talk / I don’t need their money, baby / Just you and me on the rock,” they sing on the song’s chorus.

“You And Me On The Rock” is up for three Grammys at the upcoming 2023 awards show, including Record Of The Year, Best Americana Song, and Best American Roots Song. In an interview with Stereogum, Carlile shared how her family inspired the song during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When my life changed, when everything that I identify myself by went away, I was just kind of left with a question of, well, is what I’ve built my life on really a solid foundation? I turned to [my wife] Catherine and the girls, and I wrote that song,” Carlile said, “and I realized that, yeah, even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it’s a rock, and it’s solid.”

Check out the performance of “You And Me On The Rock” above.

Brandi Carlile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.