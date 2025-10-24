The last time we got a new album from The Neighbourhood was in 2020, with Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. Half a decade gone as an eternity in modern music terms, but the drought is ending soon: Today (October 24), The Neighbourhood announced a new album, (((((ultraSOUND))))).

They’ve made a splash with the news by sharing three new songs: “Private,” “OMG,” and “Lovebomb.”

A press release describes the album as a “powerful return to the band’s roots” that blends “the raw energy of ’90s alt-rock with a modern, introspective edge,” saying it draws inspiration from “Brit-pop while maintaining their signature California indie sound.” Lyrically, the project is said to be “intimate and self-aware, exploring heartbreak, disillusionment, and emotional vulnerability.”

This comes after Jesse Rutherford released a solo album, Jesse®, last year. At the time, he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his reasoning for making the project and how it relates to the band, saying:

“I just wanted a moment to not have The Neighbourhood be my identity because, and it is, it’s a big part of it and I love that. But I didn’t stop doing the band just because I wanted to focus on me making a solo record. I just knew that was also going to happen while I just did my life. […] You said something like to the effect of, ‘Why isn’t this a Neighbourhood record? You’ve already kind of established a voice as Jesse.’ I don’t think I have. I’ve established a voice as The Neighbourhood, but all the other projects I’ve done are experiments and this one doesn’t feel like an experiment to me.”

Listen to the new songs above. Below, find the (((((ultraSOUND))))) cover art and tracklist.