‘The Simpsons’ Released One Of Its Morrissey Parody Songs As A Single

On a recent episode of The Simpsons, the show featured a character named Quilloughby, who used to be a member of an ’80s band called Quilloughby & The Snuffs. The band was a clear parody of The Smiths and Quilloughby of Morrissey, who was extremely not pleased with the episode. Now, the folks behind The Simpsons have gone ahead and released a parody song from the episode, “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” as a single.

The track, which is now available on streaming platforms, is credited to Quilloughby and Lisa Simpson, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Yeardley Smith voicing their respective characters. The song is very much a The Smiths-style tune and it begins with Quilloughby singing, “Every day I try to smile / but can’t help but frown / Every day I draw my bath / and pray I will drown / I step out my door and I take a deep breath / Turn back inside and pray for my death / ‘Cause everyone is horrid / except me and possibly you / Oh, everyone is horrid / and my dear / I fear you are, too.”

Morrissey previously said in response to the episode, “Since my very first interview several decades ago I have lived with horrible accusations to such a degree that it is generally understood that ‘this is how we write about Morrissey’. In other words, I’m quite used to it. I’ve had enough horror thrown at me that would kill off a herd of bison. Accusations usually come from someone with a crazed desire for importance; they don’t operate at a very high level. Writing for The Simpsons, for example, evidently requires only complete ignorance. But all of these things are too easy for me to say. In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me.”

Listen to “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)” above.