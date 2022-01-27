In the first half of 2021, it was revealed that Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, had formed a new band called The Smile. Smiles are just what they inspired earlier this month when they shared their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Now they’re back with another new song, “The Smoke.”

While the first single was a relatively straightforward rocker, the new one is more in line with the alternative feel of Radiohead’s music. The first minute or so of the tune is all rhythm, with drums and bass setting the groove before Yorke’s vocals come in, after which the atmosphere gets filled with some brass, guitar, and other sounds.

Meanwhile, the band is preparing for a trio of live shows at Magazine London on January 29 and 30. In-person tickets naturally sold out, even after the band made more available beyond the initial offering, but fans have multiple options to check out the livestream of the concerts: Tickets to watch the presentation at home are available, and the show will be streamed at some independent venues and theaters across the UK, Europe, and the US. More information is available on the band’s website.

Listen to “The Smoke” above.