Getty Image
Indie

Thom Yorke Laments Radiohead’s Lack Of TikTok Popularity In A Hilarious New Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier this year, Radiohead decided to join TikTok with a creepy Chieftan Mews video. Since then, most of their posts on the platform have been in that same unsettling vein. Between launching the account and now, Radiohead has racked up over 100,000 followers, with which the band is not pleased, as they convey in a new TikTok video.

@radiohead

#ohdearhowsadnevermind

♬ original sound – Radiohead

In the three-minute clip, Thom Yorke and Radiohead art director Stanley Donwood go over the analytics for the account, by which they are underwhelmed. “It’s kind of embarrassing,” Donwood says. Yorke adds, “I can’t even f*cking remember why we started it.”

The pair eventually brings Mews into the room, who Yorke proceeds to chastise. Blaming the lack of TikTok prosperity on Mews, Yorke says, “Clearly, it’s not going in the right direction. Clearly, you need to do something more, like dogs dancing, or whatever the f*ck it is.” He later adds, “You promised us you could give us a strong identity on TikTok, you know? Promote the music, get us back in the marketplace. But instead, you’ve just become a source of acute embarrassment.”

Check out the video above, and subscribe to Radiohead on TikTok if you want to help Mews keep his job.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×