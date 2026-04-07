Over the past few months, The Strokes have been named in a number of festival announcements for 2026, including Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, and Sea.Hear.Now. This certainly made it seem like a new album from the group was on the way. If that were the case, it’d be their first in over half a decade, since 2020’s The New Abnormal.

Well, it’s happening: Yesterday (April 6), the band announced Reality Awaits. There’s no new single out on streaming platforms yet, but one song has made its way out there. As Stereogum notes, last week, the band shared a link to sign up for text updates, also giving fans to option to provide a mailing address. 100 of those who did got a surprise in the mail: A cassette tape from the band, featuring a new song called “Going Shopping.”

One fan ripped the cassette audio and the song can be heard here. The tempo picks up a little at the end, but beyond that, the song is mostly pretty laid back as Julian Casablancas sings, his vocals heavily Auto-Tuned.

Fans may get to hear even more new music soon: Aside from the aforementioned festivals, the group is also set to perform at Coachella this weekend.