On their 2023 debut album, Dead Meat, The Tubs revived ’80s jangle-pop for the modern age. For its follow-up, Cotton Crown, the London-based group doubles down on that premise, albeit they expand their sonic blueprint to encompass the ’90s output of groups like R.E.M. and Guided By Voices.

They still channel The Smiths and other ’80s torchbearers, but there’s an additional, subtle heaviness in George Nicholls’ guitar tone, most notably on blazing songs like “Chain Reaction” and “Embarrassing.” Those weightier textures buttress Owen “O” Williams’ ruminations on the suicide of his mother, folk musician Charlotte Grieg. Through that lens, Cotton Crown pulls off an impressive feat: drawing from The Tubs’ influences to create a record only they could have made.

Following the album’s release earlier this month, Williams sat down with Uproxx to talk about seeing The Magnetic Fields on ecstasy, eating peanut butter on bread, loving Jim Legxacy, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rat arsed Celtic pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We’re hoping we’ll still be around in 2050, but we’ll have a kind of grey-beard/shiny-waistcoat/pint-of-ale/set-up-in-the-corner-of-the-pub vibe.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’m not sure, but we’re all obsessed with Shogun from Royal Headache’s new band Antenna right now.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Peanut butter on bread at my house.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I saw The Magnetic Fields high on ecstasy, which was good.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Jim Legxacy – “nothings changed (!)”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What are ‘soul ties’

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We slept on the floor of an old steam train at a festival once.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

Favourite city – London.

City we hope to perform in – Tokyo.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Do not touch the glowing stone.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Gallery invigilation.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

The Free Wales Army.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I think that silent protest album will probably sort it out.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

It will be held on the Bermuda Triangle:

The Tubs

Guided By Voices

Burial

Metallica

SZA

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Lewis Saunderson.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

It’s a K Records tattoo I got when I was 18. You do the math.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Lager.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

Me and my girlfriend are going to the Bermuda Triangle.

What is your biggest fear?

Frankensteins.

Cotton Crown is out now via Trouble In Mind. Find more information here.