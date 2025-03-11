A few days ago, The xx shared some studio photos on Instagram, writing, “Last week, in the studio.”

The band hasn’t announced a new album, but their next LP would be their first in a very long time, since 2017’s I See You. However, as fans know, this is far from the first time the band has teased new music in recent years.

In late 2019, they seemingly indicated new music was on the way in 2020. In 2021, the group shared some studio footage, again suggesting new material was in the works. In 2022, the band’s Oliver Sim declared, “Nothing is recorded at the moment, but there is more music from The xx, definitely.”

In 2024, Romy Madley Croft said in an interview, “It’s quite different being back in the studio with The xx. I think Oliver and Jamie and I have all tried new things and have learned a lot from the different projects, and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ I think it’s wide open, and it feels exciting to sort of be starting again in a way.”

The band did actually deliver a sort-of reunion last year, with Croft and Sim featured on Jamie xx’s “Waited All Night.”