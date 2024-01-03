It looks like we may finally be getting new music from The xx. In an interview with NME, member Romy Madley Croft revealed that she is back in the studio with her bandmates, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith.

Both Sim and Croft released their debut solo albums in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, Smith hasn’t released a full-length solo album since 2015’s In Colour, under the moniker Jamie xx.

“It’s quite different being back in the studio with The xx,” Croft said. “I think Oliver and Jamie and I have all tried new things and have learned a lot from the different projects, and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’ I think it’s wide open, and it feels exciting to sort of be starting again in a way.”

Croft says it’s too early to tell what the band’s new music will sound like, but she’s excited to apply what she’s learned in the seven years since the release of the band’s 2017 album, I See You.

“I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way,” she said. “I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, ‘Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.'”