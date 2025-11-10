This Is Lorelei (Nate Amos) is in the process of giving his back catalog some love. Last month, he announced Holo Boy, a collection of re-recorded songs from across his discography. We’ve Heard “Name That Band” so far, and today (November 10), he returns with the title track.

The 90-second recording is a lo-fi rock quick-hitter. In a statement, Amos says, “‘Holo Boy’ was originally written in Chicago sometime in 2014 or 2015. I’m pretty sure it’s the oldest song on the album and I’m pretty sure it’s one of my favorites.”

Amos previously explained how he selected the songs to appear on Holo Boy, “I tried to look at the catalog as little as possible and more just think to myself, ‘What are songs from the past that I feel like are good songs, demonstrate growth, and are significant to me, in terms of embodying a certain period of time?'”

Listen to “Holo Boy” above and find the Holo Boy cover art and tracklist below, as well as Amos’ upcoming tour dates.