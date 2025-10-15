Nate Amos is busy, whether he’s performing with his band Water From Your Eyes or solo as This Is Lorelei. His first solo album, Box For Buddy, Box For Star, arrived last year. Now, he’s readying what a press release calls a “sort-of-second sort-of-album”, dubbed Holo Boy.

The reason for the uncertain labeling is that instead of a bunch of new songs, Amos grabbed older songs from his back catalog and re-recorded them in May 2025. The ten re-recorded songs from come nine different original releases and were written between 2014 and 2021. Out now is the new recording of “Name The Band.”

In a statement, Amos explained how the new project is different from its predecessor, saying, “The songs on Box For Buddy, Box For Star are really similar, and they’re produced in such a way that the differences are accentuated, whereas with Holo Boy, the songs are really different, but they’re produced in such a way that the commonalities are accentuated.” He added, “I tried to look at the catalog as little as possible and more just think to myself, ‘What are songs from the past that I feel like are good songs, demonstrate growth, and are significant to me, in terms of embodying a certain period of time?'”

Listen to “Name The Band” above and find the Holo Boy cover art and tracklist below, as well as Amos’ upcoming tour dates.