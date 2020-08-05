Tim Heidecker has long been penning silly tunes for Tim And Eric-related endeavors over the years, but he has a more serious side to his musicality as well. Last year, for example, he released What The Broken-Hearted Do…, a non-comedic, ’70s singer-songwriter-inspired album about ill-fated relationships. Now he’s ready to drop a new album, Fear Of Death, which is set for release on September 25 via Spacebomb.

The announcement was accompanied by a video for “Fear Of Death,” which features vocals and piano from Weyes Blood. She can be seen singing behind the keys in the song’s video, which shows Heidecker, her, and others performing the track in a studio. The album also features contributions from Drew Erickson, the Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

Heidecker says of the album:

“I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it. It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’ […] This record is a dream come true for me. I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

Watch the “Fear Of Death” video above.

Fear Of Death is out 9/25 via Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.