In his new movie, A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays the titular character — an old curmudgeon. But last night (January 10), Hanks was all smiles during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. He was particularly happy to see drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes as part of Meyers’ TV band.

“I’m very excited by The Strokes, man,” said Hanks. “It’s not often — what, how many guitars are in The Strokes?”

“Two guitarists,” replies Meyers.

“Two guitars and a drum,” says Hanks. “There you go, that’s all you need, baby.”

Shortly after, Hanks gives Meyers two lottery tickets, prompting him to keep one and give one to the band. Meyers said it would be exciting if the band won, as they would be able to split the prize money, however, Hanks noted that Moretti should get just a little bit more.

Elsewhere during the interview, Hanks discussed A Man Called Otto, and what it was like to work with his son in the film. In the movie, Hanks’ son, Truman, plays a younger version of Otto.

“I said ‘Look, if you want to do this, understand, you’ve got to fight self-consciousness like crazy. There’s only one way to do it, show up, know your stuff, let go, and ski!,” said Hanks.

