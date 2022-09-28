Write what you know, right? That’s what Tom Hanks has done, sort of. According to People, the Oscar-winning actor (and occasional filmmaker) is adding “novelist” to his CV. It’s called The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and it’s about — that’s right — the movies. Specifically, it’s about the making of a movie. Even more specifically, it’s about the making of the kind of movie he, in his nearly 45-year career, has never made: comic book movies.

As per the book’s official synopsis, Motion Picture Masterpiece concerns the behind-the-scenes business of a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it.” Hanks says he drew from personal experiences.

“Every character in the book does something I’ve experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson,” Hanks said. “Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I’ve pulled or mistake I’ve survived.”

The only catch, of course, is that he’s never had to play a mentor or even a villain to some some younger dude in a cape, as so many of his generation have done. It’s a gig he’s been able to avoid, probably because he’s Tom Hanks. Of course, had he done, say, Thor: The Dark World or something, would he have considered one of the only four “pretty good” films he’s ever made — a private list he will probably never make public? Who’s to say. But he’ll probably wouldn’t have graded it higher than Forrest Gump.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is set to hit bookshelves on May 9, 2023.

(Via People)