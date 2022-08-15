Last week, Tommy Lee stirred up social media when he shared a selfie on Instagram. Of course, this wasn’t the usual sort of self-shot photo, as it offered a clear-as-day look at the Mötley Crüe drummer’s uncovered penis. While the image has since been removed from Instagram, it’s still up on Twitter, which is more tolerant of nudity on its platform than is Instagram. (If you’d care to view the original, uncensored photo, it can still be found on Lee’s Twitter, here.)

Now, though, the Lee pee-pee pic is back on Instagram, albeit not in its original form. A few days ago, Lee shared a colorful, artistic rendering of the original photo, created by artist Ziva Barrett, wife of Cannibal Corpse guitarist Rob Barrett. In her own post of the image, she wrote, “When Tommy Lee ‘hands’ you a dick pic, you don’t ask questions, you grab a (big [smiling emoji]) canvas instead and get to work.” In another post, she noted that she’s giving Lee either the original painting or a black-and-white version of it she also made (his choice).

If Lee’s latest post is something you want to see, it can be found on his Instagram, here.

Lee’s member is familiar with the spotlight, as it is its own character in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy.