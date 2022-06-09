As part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Jennifer Aniston found herself partnered up with Sebastian Stan, and The Morning Show star didn’t waste any time getting right to the topic she wanted to discuss most: Stan’s talking penis in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. In the wild biopic series, Stan plays Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, and the script called for a moment where the drummer had a heart-to-heart conversation with his wiener, which was brilliantly voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. So much so, that Aniston wanted to know everything at the very start of the interview.

“How do you prepare for that? How does it read to you on the page?” a very curious Aniston asked. Stan responded, “The train of thought starts to go into panic mode. It was a tricky scene to shoot, because we didn’t know if it was really going to work — if it was going to be too much or not.”

That led to the following exchange where the iconic Friends star and the Winter Soldier discussed the intricacies of making a prosthetic penis talk. Via Variety:

ANISTON: Did you shoot it kind of two ways? STAN: No. There were components, manual and prosthetics and things, and people with wires sort of plugging things into sockets. ANISTON: That’s crazy. STAN: Well, yeah. Look, we have the benefits of CGI. But we went old school for it, which was an interesting experience. ANISTON: Very bold. Very brave. STAN: His penis is a character in the book that he wrote. So the writers were tipping their hat off to that, and trying to find a creative way of how this guy would confess his love for this woman.

Of course, Stan is no stranger to letting it all air out. To promote his movie Monday back in April of last year, the actor posted a photo of his bare butt on Instagram, which promptly set the internet on fire even though no body parts were talking this time around.

(Via Variety)