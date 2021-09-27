It’s been a couple of years since Tool released their 2019 effort Fear Inoculum, and you might recall how the hard rockers were forced to pull the plug on its 2020 supporting tour due to the pandemic. Now, Tool have announced a fresh round of tour dates, starting in January 2022 and moving through May. They’ll first hit the US and then pivot to Europe. Blonde Redhead will open from January 10 to February 10, followed by The Acid Helps from February 19 to March 20.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Check out the full list of dates below.
01/10/2022 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
01/11/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
01/13/2022 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
01/15/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
01/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
01/18/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
01/19/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/21/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
01/22/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
01/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/30/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/31/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/02/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
02/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/05/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/08/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/10/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
02/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/23/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/26/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/27/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/01/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/03/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/04/2022 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/06/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/12/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
03/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/17/2022 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
03/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/20/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/23/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/25/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/26/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
04/28/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
04/29/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
05/02/2022 — Manchester, UK AO @ Arena Manchester
05/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/06/2022 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/09/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
05/12/2022 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
05/13/2022 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/15/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/17/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/19/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/ 21/2022 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/23/2022 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/24/2022 — Budapest, HU @ SportAréna
Tickets go on sale 10/1. Get them here.