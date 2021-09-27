It’s been a couple of years since Tool released their 2019 effort Fear Inoculum, and you might recall how the hard rockers were forced to pull the plug on its 2020 supporting tour due to the pandemic. Now, Tool have announced a fresh round of tour dates, starting in January 2022 and moving through May. They’ll first hit the US and then pivot to Europe. Blonde Redhead will open from January 10 to February 10, followed by The Acid Helps from February 19 to March 20.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

01/10/2022 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

01/11/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

01/13/2022 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

01/15/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

01/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

01/18/2022 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

01/19/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/21/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

01/22/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

01/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/30/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/31/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/02/2022 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

02/04/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/05/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/08/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/09/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/10/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

02/19/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/20/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/22/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/23/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/26/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/27/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/01/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/03/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/04/2022 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/06/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/08/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/12/2022 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

03/13/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/17/2022 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

03/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/20/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/23/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/25/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/26/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/28/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

04/29/2022 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/02/2022 — Manchester, UK AO @ Arena Manchester

05/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/06/2022 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09/2022 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena

05/12/2022 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/13/2022 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/15/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/17/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/19/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/ 21/2022 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/23/2022 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/24/2022 — Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

Tickets go on sale 10/1. Get them here.