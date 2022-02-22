Last year, Torres, the indie-rock project of Mackenzie Scott, released the fiery album Thirstier to follow 2020’s underrated Silver Tongue. Despite encapsulating the energy and exhilaration of a live performance, the album still has not been able to be toured on because of the pandemic. Today she announced rescheduled show dates, which are coming up as soon as this weekend.

Along with these new dates, Torres released a cover of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and Rodney Crowell’s “Making Memories Of Us.” The songs are intimate, retaining her twangy charm and unapologetic vocals. Listen to them below, and find her rescheduled tour dates beneath them.

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/making-memories-of-us-all-apologies">Making Memories of Us / All Apologies by Torres</a>

02/25 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat*

02/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat^

04/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^

04/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club^

04/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony^

04/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall^

08/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

08/20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/22 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

08/24 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canelaparty Festival

08/25 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

08/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Ubel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

08/29 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

08/31 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noir

09/01 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

09/02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

09/03 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

* solo with Superchunk

^ with Superchunk