Last year, Torres, the indie-rock project of Mackenzie Scott, released the fiery album Thirstier to follow 2020’s underrated Silver Tongue. Despite encapsulating the energy and exhilaration of a live performance, the album still has not been able to be toured on because of the pandemic. Today she announced rescheduled show dates, which are coming up as soon as this weekend.
Along with these new dates, Torres released a cover of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and Rodney Crowell’s “Making Memories Of Us.” The songs are intimate, retaining her twangy charm and unapologetic vocals. Listen to them below, and find her rescheduled tour dates beneath them.
02/25 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat*
02/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
04/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat^
04/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^
04/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club^
04/15 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony^
04/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall^
08/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
08/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
08/18 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
08/20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/22 – London, UK @ Bush Hall
08/24 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canelaparty Festival
08/25 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
08/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Ubel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
08/29 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
08/31 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noir
09/01 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan
09/02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
09/03 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
* solo with Superchunk
^ with Superchunk