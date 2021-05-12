Torres (real name Mackenzie Scott) had a strong showing in early 2020 with her fourth album, Silver Tongue. Now, a bit over a year later, she’s already returning with more: Her next album, Thirstier, is set for release on July 30 via Merge Records.

She previewed the effort today with a video for “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head,” an upbeat rocker that Scott says shows off a newfound sense of joy she has felt in her life recently: “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life. I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” She also says of the album, “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

On top of that, she also announced big North American and European tours. She’ll be in the US between August and October, then she’ll hit Europe in March 2020.

Watch the “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” video above. Below, find the Thirstier art and tracklist, as well as Torres’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Are You Sleepwalking?”

2. “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”

3. “Constant Tomorrowland”

4. “Drive Me”

5. “Big Leap”

6. “Hug From A Dinosaur”

7. “Thirstier”

8. “Kiss The Corners”

9. “Hand In The Air”

10. “Keep The Devil Out”

08/29/2021 — Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

08/30/2021 — Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

08/31/2021 — Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

09/03/2021 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

09/13/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

09/14/2021 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/15/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

09/16/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/17/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/18/2021 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/19/2021 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

09/21/2021 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/22/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/25/2021 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

09/27/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/28/2021 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

10/01/2021 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

10/02/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/03/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/04/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/06/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/07/2021 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

10/08/2021 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

10/11/2021 — Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

10/12/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/13/2021 — Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

10/14/2021 — Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

10/15/2021 — Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

10/16/2021 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/17/2021 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/18/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/21/2021 — New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

03/11/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/12/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/13/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

03/14/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

03/15/2022 — London, UK @ Bush Hall

03/17/2022 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

03/18/2022 — Gent, BE @ Charlatan

03/19/2022 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

03/21/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

03/22/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

03/23/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

03/24/2022 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/25/2022 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/26/2022 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.