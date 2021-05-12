Torres (real name Mackenzie Scott) had a strong showing in early 2020 with her fourth album, Silver Tongue. Now, a bit over a year later, she’s already returning with more: Her next album, Thirstier, is set for release on July 30 via Merge Records.
She previewed the effort today with a video for “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head,” an upbeat rocker that Scott says shows off a newfound sense of joy she has felt in her life recently: “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life. I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” She also says of the album, “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”
On top of that, she also announced big North American and European tours. She’ll be in the US between August and October, then she’ll hit Europe in March 2020.
Watch the “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” video above. Below, find the Thirstier art and tracklist, as well as Torres’ upcoming tour dates.
1. “Are You Sleepwalking?”
2. “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head”
3. “Constant Tomorrowland”
4. “Drive Me”
5. “Big Leap”
6. “Hug From A Dinosaur”
7. “Thirstier”
8. “Kiss The Corners”
9. “Hand In The Air”
10. “Keep The Devil Out”
08/29/2021 — Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
08/30/2021 — Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
08/31/2021 — Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
09/03/2021 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
09/13/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
09/14/2021 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/15/2021 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
09/16/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/17/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/18/2021 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
09/19/2021 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
09/21/2021 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/22/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/25/2021 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
09/27/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/28/2021 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
10/01/2021 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst
10/02/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/03/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/04/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/06/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/07/2021 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
10/08/2021 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live
10/11/2021 — Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
10/12/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/13/2021 — Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville
10/14/2021 — Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
10/15/2021 — Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
10/16/2021 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/17/2021 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/18/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/21/2021 — New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
03/11/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03/12/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/13/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
03/14/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
03/15/2022 — London, UK @ Bush Hall
03/17/2022 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
03/18/2022 — Gent, BE @ Charlatan
03/19/2022 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
03/21/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
03/22/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
03/23/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
03/24/2022 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
03/25/2022 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
03/26/2022 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.