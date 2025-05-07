Turnstile are coming to the big screen.

To coincidence with the release of their new album Never Enough, the explorative hardcore band have announced a 14-song visual album, Turnstile: Never Enough. The film, which is directed by the group’s own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, will premiere during New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival between June 4 and 15. Ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

You can watch the trailer for Turnstile: Never Enough above.

“Hardcore music in general can be about grief, sadness, anger, happiness, joy, triumph,” Yates told The New York Times. “It can be all of those things, but I feel like it always presents as something that makes you feel good. The heaviness and the aggression are a healthy way to process some of those feelings that humans naturally have. I think if you don’t have something like that in your life, it might come out in more destructive ways.”

Paramore’s Hayley Williams (who appears on the album) praised Turnstile for “[staying] true to where they’ve come from, never forgot any of that, but aren’t afraid to be ambitious and try different things.”

Never Enough (the album, not the visual album) is out 6/6 via Roadrunner. Find more information here.