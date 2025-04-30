What’s better than one new Turnstile song? Two new Turnstile songs!

The ever-explorative hardcore band has shared “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds” from their upcoming album, Never Enough. The tracks — the former has a slinky groove, while the latter is all moshpit fury — are paired together in a “double music video.” If you listen to closely to “Seein’ Stars,” you’ll hear vocals from Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Never Enough is described as “a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation.”

Turnstile recently announced an album release show for Never Enough on June 5 at Under The K Bridge in Brooklyn, New York. The lineup also features Teezo Touchdown, Boy Harsher, and Big Boy. You can get tickets here, and check out the rest of the band’s tour dates below.