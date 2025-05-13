Twenty One Pilot’s The Clancy World Tour is coming to an end. But the “Shy Away” musician’s latest show stop will live on forever in performance infamy.

Yesterday (May 11), Twenty One Pilots played Manchester Arena in England without incident. However, what happened after their show set after an international investigation. In a now-viral clip (viewable here), a concertgoer is seen hauling off a piece of Twenty One Pilots’ drum kit (viewable here).

As user online slammed the unidentified person for violating the band’s trust, others began working to track down the individual. For hours, supporters of Twenty One Pilots combed through footage until finding the alleged culprit. With that information relayed to the band’s team, Twenty One Pilots’ tour photographer and videographer Sax confirmed it was ultimately returned.

“We Have The Drum,” wrote Sax on Instagram with a photo of the drum. “Thank you for all the tags and information. You guys rock!🤘”

In a follow-up post, Sax shared a video of the instrument arriving to the team’s hotel. “The Drum Returns,” he captioned the clip (viewable here). “THANK YOU to everyone that helped, tagged, and supported the mission in bringing home The Drum. Let’s kick off the last two shows of ‘The Clancy World Tour’ THE RIGHT WAY!”

A printed copy of the show’s setlist or maybe some confetti are typical free performance souvenirs–not a stage instrument.