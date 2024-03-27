We’re approaching two decades of Twenty One Pilots at this point, and the duo (fewer people than the group name suggests) has a seventh album, Clancy, on the way. The project is set to drop soon, on May 17. A few months after that, the pair will head out on The Clancy World Tour, which they just announced today, March 27.

When Do Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

The tour is a big one, spanning the globe between August 2024 and May 2025. As for tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting on April 2 or North American dates and April 3 for international shows. Following will be a general on-sale, starting April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more details on the band’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Twenty One Pilots 2024 Tour Dates: The Clancy World Tour

08/15/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/22/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/24/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/25/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/27/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

08/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

08/30/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/31/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/03/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/04/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/06/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/10/2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/13/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/15/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/17/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/18/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/25/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/28/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/29/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/04/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/05/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/08/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/12/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/17/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/19/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/21/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/24/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

04/07/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

04/08/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

04/09/2025 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

04/12/2025 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

04/13/2025 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

04/16/2025 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/17/2025 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/21/2025 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/22/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi

04/24/2025 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

04/27/2025 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

04/28/2025 — Milan, IT @ Forum

04/30/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/01/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/02/2025 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/05/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

05/06/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/08/2025 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

05/09/2025 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

05/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

05/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2

Clancy is out 5/17 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.

Twenty One Pilots is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.