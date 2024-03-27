We’re approaching two decades of Twenty One Pilots at this point, and the duo (fewer people than the group name suggests) has a seventh album, Clancy, on the way. The project is set to drop soon, on May 17. A few months after that, the pair will head out on The Clancy World Tour, which they just announced today, March 27.
When Do Twenty One Pilots’ The Clancy World Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
The tour is a big one, spanning the globe between August 2024 and May 2025. As for tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting on April 2 or North American dates and April 3 for international shows. Following will be a general on-sale, starting April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more details on the band’s website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Twenty One Pilots 2024 Tour Dates: The Clancy World Tour
08/15/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/18/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/22/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/24/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/25/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/27/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
08/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
08/30/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/31/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/03/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/04/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/06/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/10/2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/13/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/15/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/17/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/18/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/27/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/28/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/29/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/04/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/05/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/08/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/12/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
11/17/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/19/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/21/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11/24/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
04/07/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
04/08/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
04/09/2025 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
04/12/2025 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
04/13/2025 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
04/16/2025 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/17/2025 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/21/2025 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/22/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau San Jordi
04/24/2025 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
04/27/2025 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
04/28/2025 — Milan, IT @ Forum
04/30/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/01/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/02/2025 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
05/05/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
05/06/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/08/2025 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
05/09/2025 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
05/13/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
05/14/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
Clancy is out 5/17 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.
