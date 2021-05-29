Last week Twenty One Pilots shared Scaled & Icy, their first album in almost three years, which they’ve been working on since 2019 and which featured no guest features. The album was promoted with an extremely unique livestream show that received critical acclaim. Now, just a week later the duo, comprised of lead vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, took their talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Stepping onto a stage draped in eye-catching pastel colors, the pair delivered an alluring performance of “Shy Away,” the lead single from their new album. The colorful yet calm set clashed interestingly with the energetic and raucous set they delivered during the late-night show.

The performance is their latest promotional performance for Scaled & Icy. Earlier this month, they teamed up with Chipotle to create their own official burrito, which thankfully proved anything but “scaled” or “icy.” The burrito notably comes without beans, instead being comprised of chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce, and queso blanco. It’s priced at $8.65 and logs a total of 1050 calories.

You can watch the late-night performance in the video above.

Scaled & Icy is out now via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra. Get it here.