Vagabon Drops The Groovy ‘Carpenter,’ Her First Song In Three Years

Vagabon is preparing to open on 16 dates of Weyes Blood’s In Holy Flux Tour, from March 13 to April 2, and she has a brand new song to add to her setlist. This morning, January 11, Vagabon released “Carpenter.” The introspective groove is a testament to patience — fitting, considering this is her first solo single since her 2019 self-titled album.

“I wasn’t ready to shut it down / I wasn’t ready to talk it out,” she sings. “I wasn’t ready to be let down / I wasn’t ready to hear you out / I wasn’t ready to move on out / I wasn’t ready for what you were saying / But I’m more ready now.”

Vagabond’s listeners have likely been ready to hear new music from her before now, but “Carpenter” is worth the wait.

Co-produced alongside Rostam, the song is “about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward-thinking, and evolved,” Vagabond said in a statement. “It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that a-ha moment when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘I finally get it now.'”

Per a press release, “Carpenter” is the first breadcrumb to a new Vagabond album due later this year. More details will be announced soon. In the meantime, watch the “Carpenter” lyric video above.