Indie Mixtape 20: Vundabar Are The Tony Soprano Of Rock Music

Last week, Boston duo Vundabar released their fourth studio album, Either Light. On the same day, they postponed the majority of their headlining tour in support of the album from March to July. The record comes at a difficult time for everyone, and the music industry taking an especially notable hit. In a world shrouded in darkness, Either Light serves as a beacon of hope, grappling with the existential nihilism on everyone’s mind with the help of twinkling guitars and frontperson Brandon Hagen’s unique vocal delivery.

To celebrate the new record, Hagen sat down to talk The Strokes, tight clothes, and sleeping in cat pee in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Wonky wiry wry dry.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

The Tony Soprano of rock and roll.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I am terrible with favorites, so many things are good. I think Lyon, France is a beautiful city though. We love the PNW too, Chicago and of course Boston.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I thought The Strokes were really cool in fifth grade and their songs are fairly approachable, so they sparked the interest in guitar for me.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Many meals in France and The Daily Operation in Easthampton, MA

What album do you know every word to?

The Lonesome Crowded West (Modest Mouse), High Low And In Between (Townes Van

Zandt), Pornography (The Cure)

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Hot Snakes or Guerilla Toss.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Tight shoes and a tight short sleeve shirt. I’m an anxious dog and these are my thunder blankets.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I enjoy nicholashadden_newhandle on on IG, he posts some sensual dance moves to groovy tunes.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Been a while since we’ve toured but I’ve been listening to “Stoned Again” by King Krule on repeat.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Coronavirus music industry.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Donovan – Wear Your Love Like Heaven – it’s playful, it’s wistful, it’s filled with wonder.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A crack house in Ohio. I slept in a puddle of cat pee without even knowing it then we drove 10 hours back to Boston

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I compulsively gave myself a tattoo and upon finishing realized I didn’t want any tattoos.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Sheryl Crow.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

We have some fans and supporters of our music that extend themselves to us and help us in ways that really reaffirms the goodness in humanity to me. I’ve been gifted a special guitar by a fan turned friend in Austin, we’ve had lots of people take us in and show us their lives, it’s a peculiar and lucky position to occupy, people open themselves to you.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stretch, drink water and be kind to yourself and your friends.

What’s the last show you went to?

An Australia benefit we played with The Nude Party in upstate NY.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Goodfellas.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

A damn croissant.

Either Light is out now. Listen and order a copy here.