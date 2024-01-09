Excluding her and Jess Williamson’s 2022 Plains album I Walked With You A Ways, the most recent Waxahatchee LP, Saint Cloud, arrived in early 2020. It’s been nearly four years since then, and now we have new album news: Tigers Blood, the sixth album from Waxahatchee, is set for release on March 22.

She also shared a video for “Right Back To It,” a new song featuring Wednesday’s MJ Lenderman. It’s a midtempo country-influenced number that puts Katie Crutchfield’s distinctive vocals front and center, vocals that are complimented nicely by those of Lenderman.

Furthermore, Waxahatchee is also going on tour this year, with support from Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker, Good Morning, Tre Burt, Greg Mendez, and Gladie on various dates.

Below, find the Tigers Blood art and tracklist, along with Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates.