Excluding her and Jess Williamson’s 2022 Plains album I Walked With You A Ways, the most recent Waxahatchee LP, Saint Cloud, arrived in early 2020. It’s been nearly four years since then, and now we have new album news: Tigers Blood, the sixth album from Waxahatchee, is set for release on March 22.
She also shared a video for “Right Back To It,” a new song featuring Wednesday’s MJ Lenderman. It’s a midtempo country-influenced number that puts Katie Crutchfield’s distinctive vocals front and center, vocals that are complimented nicely by those of Lenderman.
Furthermore, Waxahatchee is also going on tour this year, with support from Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker, Good Morning, Tre Burt, Greg Mendez, and Gladie on various dates.
Below, find the Tigers Blood art and tracklist, along with Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates.
Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood album cover art
Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood tracklist
1. “3 Sisters”
2. “Evil Spawn”
3. “Ice Cold”
4. “Right Back To It”
5. “Burns Out At Midnight”
6. “Bored”
7. “Lone Star Lake”
8. “Crimes Of The Heart”
9. “Crowbar”
10. “365”
11. “The Wolves”
12. “Tigers Blood”
Waxahatchee 2024 tour dates
04/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
04/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^
04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^
04/23 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^
04/25 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^
04/26 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^
04/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^
04/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^
04/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
05/03 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^
05/04 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater ^
05/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre ^
05/08 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^
05/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^
05/10 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^
05/11 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^
05/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
05/14 — The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA ^
05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^
05/17 — Paso Robles, CA @ Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^
05/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
05/19 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^
05/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^
05/23 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^
08/19 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %
08/21 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %
08/23 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %
08/24 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %
08/25 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden %
08/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %
08/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
08/29 — South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Summer Stage &#
08/30 — Portland, ME @ State Theater &#
08/31 — Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farms &#
09/01 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage &#
09/06 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#
09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #@
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &+
^ with Good Morning
% with Tre Burt
# with Tim Heidecker
& with Snail Mail
+ with Greg Mendez
@ with Gladie
Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via Anti-. Find more information here.