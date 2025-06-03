Wednesday haven’t announced a new album yet, but they seem to be up to something. Last month, they released “Elderberry Wine,” their first new music since 2023, and now, the band has announced a run of 2025 tour dates.

The North American shows run in October and November. Friendship will support on the West Coast shows in October, while Daffo will take over opening duties in November.

Pre-sales start June 4 followed by the general on-sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about getting tickets can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.