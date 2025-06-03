Wednesday by Graham Tolbert - 1 top
Graham Tolbert
Indie

Wednesday Will Trek Across North America On A New Run Of 2025 Tour Dates

Wednesday haven’t announced a new album yet, but they seem to be up to something. Last month, they released “Elderberry Wine,” their first new music since 2023, and now, the band has announced a run of 2025 tour dates.

The North American shows run in October and November. Friendship will support on the West Coast shows in October, while Daffo will take over opening duties in November.

Pre-sales start June 4 followed by the general on-sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about getting tickets can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Wednesday’s 2025 Tour Dates

07/26-7/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
09/27 — Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival
10/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumble Root *
10/10-12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival 
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
10/14 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
10/18 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater *
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *
10/22 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *
10/23 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
11/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
11/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda ^
11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall ^
11/16 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^
11/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater ^
11/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron ^
11/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^
11/21 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

* with Friendship
^ with Daffo

