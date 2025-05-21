People loved 2023’s Rat Saw God, the most recent album from Wednesday. Now, after going silent in 2024, the band is back with new music, a song called “Elderberry Wine” that’s out today (May 21).

The band’s Karly Hartzman says of the track:

“‘Elderberry Wine’ is about the potential for sweet things in life (love, family, success) to become poison if not prepared for and attended to correctly. Elderberry is known as a healing fruit, and is an ingredient in many tonics and syrups to aid the immune system. One time however, my sister consumed them raw and it immediately induced vomiting. So ‘Elderberry Wine’ is ultimately a love song about creating just the right environment for fulfillment. There’s a delicate balance that needs to be created, especially in love, for two lives to intersect without poisoning each other.”

The band is also set to showcase the song on a big stage, as they’ll make their TV debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight to play the song live.

This is the first Wednesday in the while, but member MJ Lenderman is fresh off a huge 2024: Manning Fireworks was one of the year’s best-received albums, ranking near the top of the 2024 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

Listen to “Elderberry Wine” above.