Indiecast On The New Wednesday Single And The New Pavement Movie

Steven and Ian begin with a short Sportscast about the tush push surviving a potential ban in the NFL. Then they talk about about the terrible commercial performance for Arcade Fire’s latest album and where the band goes from here. They also listen to Sleep Token for the first time… and don’t hate it? After that, they discuss a disastrous turn for Steven’s Fantasy Album Draft team, which forced him to pick a new album. In happier news, they discuss the great new Wednesday single and what it portends for a potential new album, and then the new Pavement movie and their feelings about the band.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes for the new album by Home Is Where and Steven stumps for the latest from Florry.

