Wednesday’s recent single and tour dates seemed to be building up to an album announce, and indeed, that’s what was happening: Today (June 18), the group announced Bleeds and shared a new song, “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On).”

The group’s Karly Hartzman says of the song:

“This song is inspired by a story my friend told me, from when he had to pull a body out of a creek in West Virginia. Someone had drowned but they took a few days to resurface because of the current. ‘I wound up here by holdin on’ is a line from my friend Evan Gray’s poetry book: Thickets Swamped In A Fence-Coated Briars. He gave me and Jake a copy of it to read on tour once and that line stuck out to me as pure genius so I stole it and wrote the rest of the song in my own words around it.”

She also said of the album, “Bleeds is the spiritual successor to Rat Saw God, and I think the quintessential ‘Wednesday Creek Rock’ album. This is what Wednesday songs are supposed to sound like. We’ve devoted a lot of our lives to figuring this out — and I feel like we did.”

Listen to “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)” above. Below, find the Bleeds cover art and tracklist, as well as Wednesday’s upcoming tour dates.