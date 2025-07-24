Alt band Wednesday has been gearing up for the release of their new album, Bleeds, in September, releasing its first single, “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On),” with the announcement in June. Today, they followed up with another new single, “Pick Up That Knife,” along with a lo-fi music video featuring the band’s members wandering in the woods by a lake.

In the press release, their seeming spokesperson Karly Hatzman said, “’Pick Up That Knife’ is a song that revolves around feelings of helplessness, when every minor inconvenience hurts double ’cause you’re close to giving up. It’s also about when our pedal steel player Xandy threw up in the mosh pit during the Death Grips set at Primavera Sound in 2023.”

Bleeds was described by Hatzman as “the spiritual successor to Rat Saw God, and I think the quintessential ‘Wednesday Creek Rock’ album. This is what Wednesday songs are supposed to sound like. We’ve devoted a lot of our lives to figuring this out — and I feel like we did.”

The band also announced the dates for their 2025 tour, beginning with a performance at Project Pabst festival this weekend, and starting in earnest after a few more festival slots in October.

Watch Wednesday’s “Pick Up That Knife” video above.

Bleeds is out 9/19 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.