Wednesday’s Bleeds, one of the most anticipated indie albums of the year, is out today (September 19). To mark the occasion, the band has shared a video for album highlight “Townies.”

The group’s Karly Hartzman shared a lengthy statement about the song, writing:

“The song Townies is about how a young woman’s sexuality, especially when they are first encountering it at a young age, is often weaponized against them in the gossip cycles of a highschool. I write from experience, both my own and a dear friend of mine, who had rumors spread about them that could deeply affect or potentially define our social standing. At the end of the song I look back and forgive anyone who contributed to this. Even I, as a victim of the rumor mill, wasn’t immune to sharing little scandals with my friends when I came across them. Cause the end of the day, teenagers have no idea who the f*ck they are or how what they do might be hurting someone, all you can do is hope everyone grew up to become decent and empathic adults. The Townies video was filmed by Lance [Bangs] and his crew in Durham, North Carolina. I told Lance I wanted to incorporate the visuals of southern sorority rushing, which is deeply fascinating to me. We played a surprise Wednesday show to a crowded backyard. No one’s legs got chopped off by the boat engine in the hot tub in the process.”

Hartzman previously said of the album, “Bleeds is the spiritual successor to Rat Saw God, and I think the quintessential ‘Wednesday Creek Rock’ album. This is what Wednesday songs are supposed to sound like. We’ve devoted a lot of our lives to figuring this out — and I feel like we did.”

Watch the “Townies” video above and find the Bleeds cover art and tracklist below, along with Wednesday’s upcoming tour dates.