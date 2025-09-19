Steven and Ian begin by touching on the recent Jimmy Kimmel news, and whether the indie-rock podcast space is also in danger from federal interference. They then pivot to a quick Sportscast about the early dominance of Steven and Ian’s favorite teams, the Packers and the Eagles.

After that, they usher in the first-ever Feudcast to cover the hilarious almost-fight between two bro-country dudes, Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock. Then they discuss the newly announced lineup for Coachella 2026, and do a “yay or nay” on music festivals. Finally, they talk about Bleeds, the great new album from Wednesday.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from electronic artist James K and Steven goes with pop-rock singer-songwriter Brian Dunne.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 257 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.