It’s been three years since their self-titled sophomore album and Weeping Icon have returned with a vengeance. The punk group is back with a hypnotic new batch of tunes with their EP Ocelli, a project that puts their explosive energy on full display.

The band, composed of Lani Combier-Kapel on drums/vocals, Sara Fantry on guitar/vocals, Sarah Lutkenhaus on keys, and Sarah Reinold on bass, have honed their sound. Ocelli is a collection of songs that boast talky vocals, raucous and energetic instrumentals, and empowering lyrics that take down two-faced misogynists and capitalism.

Celebrating their Ocelli EP, Weeping Icon sits down with Uproxx to talk Kim Gordon, crashing at a haunted house, and sea turtles in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Fantry: Furious, sarcastic, emotional, and strange.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Combier-Kapel: It was and probably still is a dark time. So imagine the songs will still be relevant in some ways. But I’d like to think I’ll still be playing music in 2050, even if it means playing drums with one arm, one tooth and a glass eye. I hope most of the sea turtles are still alive.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Fantry: I always love shows in Toronto. Packed or small, there are some rad people up there.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Combier-Kapel: I’d have to say Kim Gordon. She’s unapologetically herself onstage and off, and the breadth of visual work she’s created over the years has proven that you don’t have to keep yourself to one medium. Every way you spend your time informs other creative endeavors.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Fantry: Probably a restaurant in NYC. Too much good food here for anywhere else to have left an impression I guess.

What album do you know every word to?

Combier-Kapel: Depeche Mode’s Catching Up With Depeche Mode.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Fantry: Swans at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Combier-Kapel: Shorts and a tshirt, or stretchy things that don’t move around as I’m drumming. Sara F and I have a vintage store in Bushwick called “Protection Spell,” and we intend to source more of our outfits plus other people’s outfits from there! Shameless little plug.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?