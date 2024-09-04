1994’s Weezer (also known as the Blue Album) was a cracking debut for Weezer. Now that the project is 30 years old, the band is coming through with a massive reissue. Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition was announced today, and on top of that, the band shared “Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice),” which is the earliest known recording of the album highlight. Alongside that, the Super Deluxe Edition box set has 36 previously unreleased tracks, 50 songs in total. There are a bunch of different editions of the album, so check out the tracklists below.

Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition (Super Deluxe 4LP + 10-Inch + 7-Inch) Tracklist LP 1 – Album Remastered

Side A

1. “My Name Is Jonas”

2. “No One Else”

3. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here”

4. “Buddy Holly”

5. “Undone – The Sweater Song”

6. “Surf Wax America” Side B

1. “Say It Ain’t So”

2. “In The Garage”

3. “Holiday”

4. “Only In Dreams” LP2 – The Kitchen Tape Demos

Side A

1. “Say It Ain’t So *”

2. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here *”

3. “Paperface”

4. “Undone – The Sweater Song” Side B

1. “Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me *”

2. “My Name Is Jonas *”

3. “Let’s Sew Our Pants Together *”

4. “Only In Dreams” LP3 – The Early Recordings

Side A

1. “I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) *”

2. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *”

3. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *”

4. “Windows Down (Garage Practice) *”

5. “My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *” Side B

1. “Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *”

2. “Superman (Garage Practice) *”

3. “Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *”

4. “Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *”

5. “Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *” LP4 – The Early Live Recordings

Side A

1. “Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *”

2. “Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *”

3. “Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *”

4. “Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *”

5. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *”

6. “My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *”

Side B

1. “No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

2. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

3. “Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

4. “Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

5. “Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

6. “China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *” 10-Inch – BBC Recordings (45RPM)

Side A

1. “My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

2. “In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

3. “No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *” Side B

1. “Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

2. “Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **”

3. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **” 7-Inch – LMU Sessions (33 1/3 RPM)

Side A

1. “Jamie (Take 6)”

2. “My Name Is Jonas *” Side B

1. “Jamie (Take 5) *”

2. “Lullabye for Wayne *” Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition (Deluxe 3CD) Tracklist CD1

1. “My Name Is Jonas”

2. “No One Else”

3. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here”

4. “Buddy Holly”

5. “Undone – The Sweater Song”

6. “Surf Wax America”

7. “Say It Ain’t So”

8. “In The Garage”

9. “Holiday”

10. “Only In Dreams”

11. “My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

12. “In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

13. “No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

14. “Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *”

15. “Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **”

16. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **” CD2

1. “Say It Ain’t So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *”

2. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *”

3. “Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos)”

4. “Undone – The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos)”

5. “Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *”

6. “My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *”

7. “Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *”

8. “Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos)”

9. “I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) *”

10. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *”

11. “The World has turned and left me here (Third Practice) *”

12. “Windows Down (Garage Practice) *”

13. “My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *”

14. “Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *”

15. “Superman (Garage Practice) *”

16. “Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *”

17. “Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *”

18. “Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *” CD3

1. “Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *”

2. “Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *”

3. “Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *”

4. “Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *”

5. “Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *”

6. “My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *”

7. “No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

8. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

9. “Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

10. “Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

11. “Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

12. “China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *”

13. “Jamie (Take 6 – LMU Sessions)”

14. “My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) *”

15. “Jamie (Take 5 – LMU Sessions) *”

16. “Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *”