On Wednesday, May 17, Weezer popped up unexpectedly again in California. This time, the beloved rockers played their tried-and-true hits for Writers Guild Of America members who were picketing outside of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

“Lead singer Rivers Cuomo was flanked by guitarists Brian Bell and Scott Shriner outside the major movie studio Wednesday, playing an acoustic concert for the writers who are continuing their strike,” the outlet stated. “The Writers Guild of America members surrounded the band as they performed from just outside the studio entrance with Weezer playing some of their biggest hits, including ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Buddy Holly.'”

Imagine Dragons did something similar on May 9, but their acoustic concert was held for picketers at the Netflix headquarters in LA.

“We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators that drive so much of the entertainment that influences the world,” Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds told TMZ. “We have many friends who are writers.”

Reynolds added, “The writers are the ones who make all the magic happen, and creativity is what drives so much of the world – drives our joy. It’s my greatest joy comes from these people. Writers. They deserve to be compensated.”

