It’s going to be a crazy summer for rock fans. There’s Blink-182, who will be hitting the road with hardcore heroes Turnstile, Fall Out Boy is embarking on a run with Bring Me The Horizon, and now Weezer has a big tour in store.
On certain dates, the “Buddy Holly” band will be taking along Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Momma, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. It’s a hell of a lineup, inclusive of alternative veterans and rising indie-rockers, sure to draw audiences of all ages.
Check out the dates for the tour below.
06/04 — Hunstville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater *
06/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *
06/08 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
06/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *
06/11 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *
06/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
06/14 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
06/16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
06/18 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
06/23 — Columbia MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #
06/24 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
06/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #
06/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #
06/28 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #
06/30 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #
07/01 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #
07/03 — Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #
07/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
07/09 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana # (no Future Islands)
07/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
07/13 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
08/20 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %
08/22 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
08/24 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %
08/27 — Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %
08/28 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %
08/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre %
09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %
09/02 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater %
09/03 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %
* w/ Modest Mouse, Momma
# w/ Future Islands, Joyce Manor
% w/ Spoon, White Reaper
Sign up to the mailing list to get access to the pre-sale happening this Wednesday at 11am local time https://t.co/nnn8t58ZxD (pre-sale code will be sent out tomorrow around 11pm ET)
General on sale is Friday at 10am local time pic.twitter.com/AlnwL1qpKL
— weezer (@Weezer) February 27, 2023
Find ticket information here.
