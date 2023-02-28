It’s going to be a crazy summer for rock fans. There’s Blink-182, who will be hitting the road with hardcore heroes Turnstile, Fall Out Boy is embarking on a run with Bring Me The Horizon, and now Weezer has a big tour in store.

On certain dates, the “Buddy Holly” band will be taking along Modest Mouse, Spoon, Future Islands, Momma, Future Islands, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. It’s a hell of a lineup, inclusive of alternative veterans and rising indie-rockers, sure to draw audiences of all ages.

Check out the dates for the tour below.

06/04 — Hunstville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater *

06/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *

06/08 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

06/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *

06/11 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

06/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

06/14 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

06/16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/18 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/23 — Columbia MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

06/24 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

06/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #

06/28 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

06/30 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

07/01 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #

07/03 — Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #

07/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

07/09 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana # (no Future Islands)

07/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

07/13 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

08/20 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

08/22 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

08/24 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %

08/27 — Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

08/28 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

08/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre %

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %

09/02 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater %

09/03 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

* w/ Modest Mouse, Momma

# w/ Future Islands, Joyce Manor

% w/ Spoon, White Reaper

Sign up to the mailing list to get access to the pre-sale happening this Wednesday at 11am local time https://t.co/nnn8t58ZxD (pre-sale code will be sent out tomorrow around 11pm ET) General on sale is Friday at 10am local time pic.twitter.com/AlnwL1qpKL — weezer (@Weezer) February 27, 2023

Find ticket information here.

