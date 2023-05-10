In case you haven’t heard, the Writers Guild of America is striking. The strike has led to the postponement of Stranger Things, as well as the shutdown of Severance. The writers are looking for better pay and structural changes at both Hollywood studios and streamers.

Tuesday, May 9, the strike continued at the Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Totally unexpectedly, Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon showed up and gave an acoustic performance with only a microphone, a guitar, and a speaker. They performed songs like “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes.”

In an interview with a TMZ reporter, Reynolds explained why he wanted to support the movement: “We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are the incredible creators who drive so much of the entertainment that influences the world. And we have many friends also who are writers,” he said. “The writers are the ones that make all the magic happen.”

Imagine Dragons totally crushing it in support of writers at Netflix. #WritersStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/TQxchZ9z9g — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 9, 2023

Went to Netflix and an imagine dragons concert broke out pic.twitter.com/EQHyqm5l4X — Zimran "The Real Zim Shady" Jacob (@zimranjacob) May 9, 2023

Imagine Dragons showing up for the WGA at the Netflix picket. pic.twitter.com/D4ckoNjHWF — David Gross (@davidgrossTV) May 9, 2023

Over the weekend, Pete Davidson also showed up to a strike in Brooklyn with a stack of pizza boxes. “I got Spumoni’s for everyone,” Davidson said while giving out the food to those picketing. “Gotta support the writers, man! No shows without the writers.”