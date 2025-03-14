Wet (Kelly Zutrau) is prepping her first album in a while, since 2021’s Letter Blue. The project, Two Lives, is set to arrive in April, and today, she has shared a dreamy single, “Close Range.”

Per a press release, the title of the album was inspired by Zutrau learning in 2022 that she was pregnant: “Zutrau was jolted into action when she received some surprising news: She was pregnant. At first, she felt overwhelmed by grief. Her future suddenly felt narrow and constricted, the limitless potential of youth yanked from her in a single moment. That day, she wrote the lyric that would define the mood of the entire record: ‘I wish I could live two lives.’ Zutrau and Ross wrote most of Two Lives in the days following the positive pregnancy test. Two Lives is a document of the uncertainty that surrounds life’s major transitions.”

The release also describes the album as “sometimes melancholic, sometimes bright, and always soulful.”

Listen to “Close Range” above. The band is also going on tour starting in May, so find ticket information here and check out Wet’s upcoming tour dates below.