To be frank, living in delusion is fun, but the bliss brought forth by a delusional fallacy is only ever short-lived. Wet sings all about that on their new single, “Rosy.”

As the follow-up to “Double,” Wet is back to their airy reflective sound heard throughout their album Letter Blue, including single “Far Cry.”

On “Rosy,” Wet ditches their rose-colored glasses to see their past romance as it truly was, singing, “So this is how it goes, I wish I would’ve known / And someone could’ve told me so / I would’ve turned that car around / I woulda put my arms around you / Turned that car around / Put my arms around you / So this is how it goes / I wish I would’ve known / And someone could’ve told me so.”

That yearning continues in the chorus as Wet sings, “‘Cause there’s something that keeps me turning ’round / Won’t let me get my feet on the ground / And it’s pulling me in pieces / Telling me I need you, need you / Running ’til I reach you / And I’m running ’til I’m see through.”

Listen to “Wet” above. Continue below to view Wet’s 2024 European tour schedule.