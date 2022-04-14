Just about every show on Wet Leg’s US and Europe tour sold the heck out and with good reason: the Isle Of Wight duo have easily been the buzziest new band in indie-rock this year on the strength of their blasé, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and electrifying guitars. So if you’re feeling sad about missing out on the Wet Leg concert in your town, the band just put out a live video of a homecoming performance on a small porch that straight up rips and feels pretty close to seeing them on stage (remember the influx of peak-pandemic livestream concerts?).

Good deeey ol’ wettie, ol’ pal. Just wanted to let you know that we played some songs from our shmalbum on a porch on the Isle of Wight 🏠✨ pic.twitter.com/b8xT7vFdKK — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) April 14, 2022

On the five-song set, Wet Leg come straight to get you, opening with their breakthrough hit “Chaise Longue” before hitting their stride with the vocal ranging of “Supermarket.” They coast into “Wet Dream,” with singer Rhian Teasdale showing no signs of being slowed from a dense tour schedule. The fourth track is “Oh No,” with probably the best guitar hook from their self-titled album courtesy of Hester Chambers, before they close the set out with the epic arrangement of “Too Late Now.”

So, if you feel like watching a concert from your living room without giving some ticketing tech company your money, you can watch Wet Leg’s Live On The Porch clip above.