Hailing from the sparsely populated UK island Isle of Wight, indie duo Wet Leg drummed up excitement earlier this year after signing to Domino Records and issuing the buzzing single “Chaise Lounge.” After earning millions of streams and cosigns from the likes of Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Iggy Pop and Florence Welch, Wet Leg now share the playful single “Wet Dream” and unveil dates to their first-ever North American tour.

“Wet Dream” mirrors the tongue-in-cheek lyrics heard on Wet Leg’s previous single. The duo fire-off verses about being the subject of a wet dream as jangly guitars and quick-tempoed percussion give the song a driving beat.

Despite the song’s sultry theme, Wet Leg say the single is actually their version of a break-up song, inspired by one of vocalist Rhian Teasdale’s exes. “‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me,'” she said.

Watch Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” video above and check out their 2021 North America tour dates below.

12/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Shop

