When We Were Young Fest attendees have been going through a whirlwind of emotions, whether from the cancelation of the first day of the festival or the exciting success of the second day. It’s happening again this weekend, except a new announcement was made about a lineup switch: Avril Lavigne will no longer be playing, and Death Cab For Cutie will be added, along with the rock band Underoath.

“We are excited to share that Death Cab For Cutie and Underoath have been added to Sat’s lineup.LFG,” the festival’s social media account tweeted. “We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct 29th of WWWY. We will miss you Avril!” No specific reason was mentioned.

Set Times for this Saturday! We are excited to share that Death Cab For Cutie and Underoath have been added to Sat’s lineup.LFG We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct 29th of WWWY. We will miss you Avril! pic.twitter.com/UR6q9pfQEb — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 25, 2022

Before the festival began, Blink-182’s Matt Skiba scared attendees by comparing it to Fyre Fest. “But that festival — initially, they announced all those bands playing before anybody said yes,” he said. “It was a Fyre Festival kind of stunt that worked. And I only know that because my band was on that initial flyer, with every other band from our whole ilk. And they almost expertly started advertising it before they had a single band on the bill. And somehow, all the bands agreed to do it. I’m not making this up.”