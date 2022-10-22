Due to inclement weather conditions in Las Vegas, the first day of the When We Were Young festival has been canceled. The city is currently under High Wind Warning. Fans were expecting to see a variety of punk, alternative, emo, and pop acts, including Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Taking Back Sunday.

The festival’s organizers issued a statement today via social media.

“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning,” read the statement, “including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds, with potential 60 mph gusts. Under the advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists, and staff will always be our top priority.”

“This was not a decision that came lightly,” the organizers continued, “We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devasted to have to share this news.”

Fans will be refunded within the next month for the tickets purchased for today. The October 23 festival and October 29 festival are still expected to take place.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.