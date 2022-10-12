The When We Were Young Festival hasn’t even kicked off its inaugural run, but the nostalgic emo-rock-centered festival is already planning a return for 2023. Among next year’s performers are Green Day and Blink-182, who will be headlining the day-long festival. Other performers include Joyce Manor, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Bowling For Soup, 5 Seconds Of Summer, and more.

The 2023 festival will take place that Saturday, October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The news of Blink-182’s participation in the festival arrives shortly after the announcement of a tour featuring the band’s original members, Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker. Ahead of their tour, which kicks off March 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico, the band will release a new single this Friday (October 14) called “Edging.”

Later this month, the inaugural When We Were Young festival will take place beginning October 22 and 23, and with a third and final date of October 29. This year’s line-up will feature My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, A Day To Remember, and many others.

Presales for the 2023 festival begin this Friday, October 14. Check out the full lineup for the 2023 iteration below.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.