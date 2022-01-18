With new albums from bands like Dogleg and Foxing, emo music successfully underwent a revival in 2021. And while there’s plenty of contemporary music for a generation of emo fans, there’s a new festival with a mission to pay homage to the early aughts artists who made it all possible. When We Were Young Fest’s inaugural lineup was just announced, showing that it’s a ’00s emo fever dream with headliners like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and many, many more.

A poster for When We Were Young Fest’s 2022 lineup circulated Twitter on Tuesday, confirming that the most popular emo artists from 2005 and on have been booked for a massive one-day music event. Taking place on October 22 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, When We Were Young Fest is bringing dozens of bands to their stage. Along with the aforementioned headliners, the event has booked bands like A Day To Remember, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Boys Like Girls, The All-American Rejects, The Wonder Years, Car Seat Headrest, Mayday Parade, Wolf Alice, PVRIS, We The Kings, 3OH!3, The Ready Set, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Knocked Loose, and more.

Shortly after the poster dropped, Paramore announced their appearance at the festival on Twitter. “We’ve missed you,” the band wrote.

we’ve missed you. we’re playing When We Were Young Fest in Vegas on Oct 22nd. register for pre-sale now at https://t.co/y4F18MAQsO 📸: @elkemusek pic.twitter.com/KHLR07Qq0k — paramore (@paramore) January 18, 2022

Taking Back Sunday also teased their set at the Las Vegas event. “Well, this looks fun,” they wrote.

Well, this looks fun. Sign up for @WWWYFest pre-sale tickets now! Pre-Sale/On-Sale this Friday! Show is October 22 in Las Vegas. See you there! https://t.co/PVJORqe2fI pic.twitter.com/PyT8xUbTLo — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) January 18, 2022

Pre-sale tickets to When We Were Young Fest 2022 are available starting 1/21. Get them here.

