My Chemical Romance Is Pushing Its Reunion Tour To 2022

My Chemical Romance kicked off 2020 with some great news: They were planning a reunion tour, their first shows in 9 years. Of course, not long after that announcement, the world delivered some bad news of historically significant proportions: the coronavirus pandemic. The band pushed their touring plans back to 2021, but now it turns out, with the pandemic still raging on, that this wasn’t enough of a delay: Today, MCR announced that they have once again delayed their tour, which is now set for 2022.

The band said in a statement, “My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

The upcoming shows will be the first time the band has gone on tour since they performed in support of their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys.

Check out the revised tour dates on the band’s website.