Where To Watch A24’s ‘Oasis: Supersonic’ On Streaming

Most of the time, footage of brothers fighting is reserved for family home movies or TikToks, but for the Gallagher brothers, those moments were filmed for the entire world to see. Unfortunately, those fights seemed to happen often, especially as they became one of the most influential British bands of the ’90s.

Oasis will return for a short U.K. tour in 2025. This is the plan at least, but Oasis fans know that this is not a guarantee. Noel and Liam have had many public spats over the years that have resulted in missed and cancelled shows before their eventual breakup. But can they keep it together long enough for the reunion to actually happen? Only time will tell, but hopefully there are no cricket bats in the general vicinity.

Ahead of the reunion, the 2016 documentary Oasis: Supersonic can currently be streamed on Max or Hulu. The doc uses concert footage and candid interviews for a first-hand look at the iconic band and the sibling rivalry that seemingly tore it apart… that is until this week when the brothers seemingly buried the hatchet (or cricket bat).

We know that anything could happen between now and then, but maybe we can bask in the music for a little bit longer, at least until the next round of bickering begins. Maybe someone should change Liam’s Twitter password, just to be safe.

Check out the trailer for Oasis: Supersonic below.