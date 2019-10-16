Indie Mixtape 20: White Reaper Want To Be Timeless

The first time I heard White Reaper, I thought, “This sounds like Thin Lizzy… And it’s awesome.” The Louisville, Kentucky rock outfit takes influence from a variety of 70’s and 80’s guitar rock bands, but still manage to toe the line between authenticity and nostalgia gimmick (ahem, Greta Van Fleet).

After two rollicking LPs in 2015 and 2017, the quintet signed with Elektra Records for the release of You Deserve Love, featuring the group’s most polished and bombastic work to date. To celebrate the release, keyboardist Ryan Hater talked Van Halen, the TSA, and Googling your own setlist in the latest installment of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rock and roll music.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Timeless.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Louisville, KY.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Jack Black.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My grandmother’s house.

What album do you know every word to?

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge by My Chemical Romance.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Van Halen in 2008 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

All black – never let em see you sweat.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

The TSA.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“White Reaper setlist.”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

A mix CD.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

couchsurfing.net

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Skull with knife…henergy.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I don’t believe in changing the station.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Listened to our music.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Just wait.

What’s the last show you went to?

The Killers.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Oceans 11.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Probably nothing… I don’t know, cookies.

You Deserve Love is out October 18. Pre-order the album and check out the band on tour this Fall.